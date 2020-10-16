Belmont University gearing up for presidential debate

Belmont University, in Nashville, is gearing up to host the final presidential debate of the season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Belmont University is gearing up to host the third and final presidential debate of the season.

Some university and city leaders got a look at some of the work already taking place inside Curb Event Center. Workers set up a space for major networks to broadcast the debate and were working on setting up the stage on Friday.

There will also be COVID-19 guidelines in place, according to officials. President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be standing at least 6 feet apart.

The presidential debate will be held next Wednesday. NBC News' Kristen Welker will moderate the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Metro Nashville Police Department said more than 700 police personnel are involved in the upcoming debate.