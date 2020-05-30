Beshear to activate National Guard in response to Louisville protests

Additionally a dusk to dawn curfew will be implemented, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday morning that he is calling up the National Guard to help keep peace in Louisville.

Additionally a dusk to dawn curfew will be implemented, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

LMPD made six arrests last night in connection with the protest.

This comes in response to a second night of protests in downtown Louisville which saw the destruction of property throughout downtown and looting of stores.

"The demonstrations in Louisville have all started peacefully but what we have seen last night and what our intelligence says is going to happen tonight are outside groups moving in trying to create violence to harm everybody who is on those streets," Beshear said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said, "A very sad night for our city. And as violence raged across many cities in our country, it has been a sad night for America."

A significant amount of protesters are not from Louisville, Louisville Metro Police and Fischer said during a press conference early Saturday morning.

"There will be more police resources and the National Guard on the streets tonight," Fischer said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

