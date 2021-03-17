Bill allowing cancer patients to use cannabis oil with THC advances in Tennessee House

H.B. 0239 was introduced by Representative Bob Ramsey and would some cancer patients to use cannabis oil with THC, with approval from health care providers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that would allow cancer patients to use cannabis with THC moved forward in the Tennessee legislature on Tuesday, after the House health committee passed it.

H.B. 0239 was introduced by Representative Bob Ramsey (R - District 20), and would allow patients who are 21 years old and older to own and use cannabis oil with THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. The bill specifies that the oil could be used orally or topically.

However, patients must have written approval from a health care provider. The provider must provide a letter that says the patient has a life-threatening form of cancer and that it has not responded to conventional treatment. The bill also specifies that a letter from a physician would be valid for one year.

The oil would also need to be purchased from a place where the sale is legal.