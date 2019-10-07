KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. Bill Dunn confirmed Wednesday that he won't be in the running to replace embattled Speaker of the House Glen Casada when he resigns next month.

Dunn, a Republican from Knoxville, is currently the speaker pro tem, the second-highest position in the statehouse.

Casada is expected to resign his post on August 2 after fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for him to step down after weeks of political controversy. The governor will call a special session in the following weeks to elect a new speaker.

Until a new leader is elected, Dunn said he will carry on his duty until the next speaker is elected and be there to help once they are in place.

Dunn originally said he had no interest in the speaker post, then later indicated that it might be his duty to take the job.