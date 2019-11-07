Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will not run for Tennessee's U.S. Senate seat in the 2020 election, he announced in an opinion letter published in the Tennessean on Thursday.

In the letter, he said it's the "toughest vocational decision I have ever made."

Since he left the governor's office in January, he explained he has given the idea of running for the Senate seat a lot of thought and that it is critical to elect the right people at this point in history.

But for him, he wrote in the letter, it is not his calling for the next period of his life.

"This is a difficult decision because I have loved my time in public service and I believe so deeply in the importance of our political process," he wrote.

Throughout the letter, he thanked those who helped him mull over the possibility, as well as to all Tennesseans for allowing him to serve.

"I know that the opportunity to serve in these roles has changed me forever," he said. "I have a much greater appreciation for the impact that effective government can have on citizens of all backgrounds, beliefs, and life circumstances."

