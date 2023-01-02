Bill introduced in TN legislature would make animal fighting a felony

The bill would change most animal fighting charges from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are expected to consider a bill that would make most cases of animal fighting a felony in the state, as opposed to a misdemeanor.

SB 0194 was introduced by Senator Jon Lundberg (R - Bristol) and would classify most animal fighting cases as a Class E felony.

It would be a felony if people own animals for the purpose of fighting, or cause animals to fight each other for sport, gain or amusement. It would also be a felony to allow such fights to happen on a person's premises.

It would also require some people involved in cockfighting to pay a fine of at least $1,000, and up to $2,500, if they are present as a spectator or cause someone under 18 years old to attend a fight. In those cases, people would be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

"When you have cockfighting, it involves gambling and it involves drinking, it involves drugs, it involves underage kids. All of these are bad things, and I don't think anybody wants us to be a draw, a magnet, for that kind of activity in Tennessee," said Lundberg.