Bill introduced in TN legislature would make animal fighting a felony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are expected to consider a bill that would make most cases of animal fighting a felony in the state, as opposed to a misdemeanor.
SB 0194 was introduced by Senator Jon Lundberg (R - Bristol) and would classify most animal fighting cases as a Class E felony.
It would be a felony if people own animals for the purpose of fighting, or cause animals to fight each other for sport, gain or amusement. It would also be a felony to allow such fights to happen on a person's premises.
It would also require some people involved in cockfighting to pay a fine of at least $1,000, and up to $2,500, if they are present as a spectator or cause someone under 18 years old to attend a fight. In those cases, people would be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.
"When you have cockfighting, it involves gambling and it involves drinking, it involves drugs, it involves underage kids. All of these are bad things, and I don't think anybody wants us to be a draw, a magnet, for that kind of activity in Tennessee," said Lundberg.
The bill would go into effect on July 1, 2023, if passed. The Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee are expected to discuss the bill.