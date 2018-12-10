Bill Lee, the Republican nominee for governor, reached out to the American Muslim Advisory Council after they criticized reports about the Lee campaign's attempts to get a photo of Karl Dean at a "Muslim event."

Sabina Mohyuddin, the program manager for the Nashville-based advisory council, said Lee called her Wednesday afternoon and explained that he wanted to meet with her and other leaders in the Muslim community.

"I think he didn't want that incident to define who he was," Mohyuddin said in an interview. "He was adamant that, that was not who he is."

What is the controversy?

On Tuesday, the Lee campaign came under fire for jokingly asking a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper if his staff could get a photo of his opponent, Democrat Karl Dean, at a "Muslim event."

The USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee reported that a trooper assigned to provide security for both candidates was removed from his post last month after inadvertently divulging information to Lee's campaign about a Dean campaign stop, according to documents.

The Muslim event was a meet and greet at a Knoxville falafel restaurant and not religious.

The incident prompted the advisory council, which is focused on building mutual trust and respect in order to protect all Tennesseans from violence and prejudice, to release a statement saying they were disappointed in the Lee campaign.

'A good starting point'

Lee's phone call and plans for a future meeting is the outcome the advisory council hoped their statement would bring, Mohyuddin said. Lee told her his campaign would be in touch to set up the meeting.

"This is a good starting point with our relationship with Mr. Bill Lee," Mohyuddin said. "We want to have good relationships with all our candidates."

Lee campaign spokeswoman Laine Arnold called the outcome encouraging.

"This is an encouraging case where sometimes an issue can start out being divisive, but it can be turned around and used for good," Arnold said. "Bill believes the governor represents the entire state, every Tennessean and that we should be bringing communities together."

Mohyuddin said the advisory council wants all candidates to get to know the Muslim community and understand the issues they are concerned about including jobs and healthcare.

"Tennessee Muslims care about the community just like other Tennesseans do," Mohyuddin said.

