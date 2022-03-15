Bill prohibiting local governments from giving money to abortion providers passes House committee

The bill says state policy favors "childbirth as integral to the health and welfare of the citizens" and would prevent public funds from going to abortion providers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that would prevent local governments from giving money to some healthcare providers that perform abortions passed a House of Representatives committee on Tuesday.

The bill, H.B. 2466, is sponsored by Representative Tom Leatherwood (R - Arlington) and passed the Local Government Committee. It was referred to the Calendar and Rules Committee before heading to a vote.

It would specifically prevent local governments from giving funds to any organization or person that performed more than 50 abortion procedures in the last year, and would also bar them from receiving money if they operated or maintained a facility that performed more than 50 abortion procedures.

The bill says local governments would also not be able to give money to affiliates of those organizations or people, though it does not specifically define who would be considered an affiliate.

The bill also says "it is the policy of the state to favor childbirth as integral to the health and welfare of the citizens of the state." Because of that, the bill says the state would favor family planning services that do not offer abortion procedures.