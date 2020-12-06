Bill protecting victims of child abuse passes in the Senate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that would protect victims of child abuse from having to repeatedly describe their abuse to law enforcement has passed in the Senate.
The bill, S.B. 2088, creates a single contact for law enforcement to work with during child abuse cases, in each school. Otherwise, children may have to relive their abuse whenever law enforcement needs them during the case.
The bill also separates investigation records from school records. Since perpetrators of child abuse are usually family members, they also usually have access to children's' records at school. By separating school records from records related to the investigation, the bill would protect children's privacy.
Childhelp filed the bill in February and it was sent to the House Education Committee in March.
