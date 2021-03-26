Bill that would allow Tennessee students to opt-out of LGBTQ+ lessons advances in Senate

Schools would need to notify students' parents within 30 days of a lesson involving sexual orientation or gender identity.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate advanced a bill on Wednesday that would allow students to opt-out of lessons that involve LGBTQ+ content.

S.B. 1229 was introduced by Senator Paul Rose (R - Tipton County, part of Shelby County) and would require schools to notify parents about upcoming lessons within 30 days of teaching them, regardless of its context.

If the instruction includes content about sexual orientation or gender identity, regardless of whether it's offered as part of a family life program or sex education program, schools would need to notify parents about it. Parents would also be able to examine instructional materials and speak with educators about them.

The bill specifies that instruction of LGBTQ+ content can include distributing materials, administering tests or conducting surveys.

If a parent wants, they can request students to be excused from the lesson. They would need to submit a written request to educators, and the school would not be able to penalize students who are excused.