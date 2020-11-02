A bill that was introduced in the Tennessee legislature on Feb. 4 would excuse breastfeeding mothers from serving on jury duty. New mothers would need to provide a doctor's note before they could be excused.

HB 2483 was introduced by Representative Bob Freeman, who serves on the legislature's health committee.

A sister bill, SB 2387, was filed on Feb. 5 by Senator Sara Kyle. It was sent to the judiciary committee after passing on second consideration.

