Knoxville — Knoxville area congressional candidate Tim Burchett alleges opponent Jimmy Matlock used his tire company's money to run TV ads to boost his candidacy, a violation of federal election laws.

Burchett's campaign manager Andrew Davis submitted the complaint dated July 13 to the Federal Election Commission's Office of General Counsel, records show.

Burchett, the outgoing two-term Knox County mayor, is running against Matlock, a longtime Loudon County legislator, and several other candidates in the Aug. 2 GOP primary. Republican U.S. Rep. John J. "Jimmy" Duncan Jr. of the 2nd House District is retiring this year after 30 years.

According to the complaint, Matlock Tire Service Inc. has funded a TV advertising campaign to promote Matlock. It alleges there's "a clear pattern of collusion" between the campaign, Matlock himself, the tire company and the Bingham Group advertising agency.

Early voting in the race started Friday.

Burchett alleges the TV ads supposedly are to benefit the tire company. In fact, they're thinly disguised commercials for Matlock's candidacy, according to the complaint.

Federal political campaigns are barred under law from accepting corporate contributions.

10News has reached out to the Matlock campaign for comment.

Rhetoric between the two camps has grown heated in recent months, with the sides trading accusations of unfair tactics.

Also running in the GOP race are Jason Emert, Hank Hamblin, Ashley Nickloes, Vito Sagliano and David Stansberry.

Democrats in the race are Joshua Williams and Renee Hoyos.

The general election is on November.

© 2018 WBIR