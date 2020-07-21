Candidate Kanye West isn't on TN's presidential ballot yet. But he's got time

He filed paperwork Monday to appear on the Illinois ballot, his latest move since announcing a presidential run July 4.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Kanye West has filed to be a presidential candidate on ballots in Oklahoma and Illinois but so far not Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office.

The flamboyant and mercurial artist has plenty of time, however.

West, 43, has until noon Aug. 20 to submit his name as an independent candidate for president on Tennessee's ballot, according to Julia Bruck, director of communications for Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

"At this time, Kanye West has not picked up a petition for the November election. He would need to have 275 Tennessee registered voters sign his petition to qualify," Bruck told 10News on Monday.

The Chicago showman, also called Yeezy, announced July 4 his intent to run for president. He's talked about it in years past. West also has a reputation for being unpredictable and bombastic.

In another step towards his apparent run, he officially filed paperwork Monday afternoon in Chicago, his hometown, NBC reports.

He submitted 412 pages of signature sheets to be on the Illinois ballot as an independent, according to Matt Dietrich from the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The Chicago native needs 2,500 valid signatures of registered Illinois voters. If he meets that requirement, he'll still have to be certified by the State Board of Elections at its Aug. 21 meeting.

The force behind such groundbreaking albums as "My Beautiful, Dark Twisted Fantasy" and "College Dropout," West appeared Sunday in South Carolina for a rally. He's missed the deadline there, however, to be on that state's ballot.

On Saturday, he tweeted at his 30 million Twitter followers, asking for their help to gather signatures in the Charleston, S.C. area.

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

Oklahoma is the first state where he's qualified to be a presidential candidate.

On Wednesday, July 15, a representative for West met the filing deadline, paying a $35,000 filing fee and submitting the paperwork so he can be on Oklahoma's ballot.

The election is Nov. 3.