WASHINGTON (AP) -- A massive coalition of U.S. Christian churches attended by 40 million people wants Brett Kavanaugh to withdraw his Supreme Court nomination.

The National Council of Churches says the conservative jurist has "disqualified himself." The group says in a statement that at last week's dramatic Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, he showed "extreme partisan bias," demonstrating he lacks the temperament to join the high court.

The group says Kavanaugh told "outright falsehoods." And it is criticizing his judicial record on voting rights, health care and other issues on which the group has taken liberal-leaning positions.

Kavanaugh is a Roman Catholic who has said religion is an important part of his life. The council does not represent Roman Catholics.

Three women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct during the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the claims.

© 2018 KXTV