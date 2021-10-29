City council candidate Nick Ciparro responds to screenshots shared by KCDP showing him using slurs, aggressive language

The Knox County Democratic Party shared photos from Ciparro's social media where they say he called children a slur, among other aggressive and threatening posts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville City Council candidate said he could not recall whether he used offensive, aggressive, and threatening language in years-old social media screenshots shared with WBIR by the Knoxville Democratic Party.

Nick Ciparro, a candidate for District 3, said the posts could be fake, but some used language that “sounds like something I would say.”

In one screenshot sent to WBIR by the Vice-President of the Democratic group, Ciparro used an offensive slur toward people with mental disabilities while responding to a CBS News article about a teacher who was fired for a tweet.

Ciparro said the slur is “not normally” a word he uses, but added, “we’re all adults here.” He said the concern over the post was making a “mountain out of a molehill.”

Ciparro said his Facebook page is meant for friends and family.

“I’ve used adult language on my Facebook page because adults visit it,” he said.

When asked about whether the slur he used was offensive, Ciparro also responded by saying, "It's a medical term, isn't it?"

In other screenshots, he called Democrats "the enemy of the people" and said that "liberals have a mental disorder."

He also calls the Democratic National Convention and the Obama administration "terrorist organizations" in the screenshots. The KCDP also shared a social media post in which he advocated the mass suicide of a group in a video.

Most of the posts in the screenshots are from 2016 and 2017. Ciparro said that he could not recall if the posts were authentic.

WBIR could not independently verify their authenticity, since Ciparro's personal social media page where they were allegedly posted is set to private.

He also reiterated some of the posts to WBIR, standing by them. Referring to a post in which he claims liberals have a mental disorder, he said the language does sound like him.

"Liberals do have a mental disorder," he said in response to a question asked by reporters.

He further said that he did not believe his attitude towards people with left-leaning political beliefs would impede his ability to effectively govern. He expected the new members to work with him on his agenda.

"We're going to flip it [the city council]," he said. "There will be five new members."

When asked about whether the slur he used was offensive, Ciparro also responded by saying, "It's a medical term, isn't it?"

District 3 is in the northwest section of Knoxville. He is challenging Seema Singh after he said on WBIR's political and public affairs program Inside Tennessee his constituency asked him to run against her.

"Basically, people came after me and said, 'Hey, we know you've run before. Why don't you run for city council, and this time win?'" he said earlier on Inside Tennessee.