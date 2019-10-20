Congressman Tim Burchett said he supports President Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

This comes as reports of the cease-fire on the Turkey-Syria border is not holding. Large plumes of smoke could be seen on the border Saturday morning.

A five day cease-fire agreement negotiated between the United States and Turkey began Friday.

The congressman said it's important to focus on America's needs first.

"I just don't like seeing American men and women put in harm's way, so we can be the world's police force,"said Burchett. "We spent $7 trillion on the so-called 'War on Terror,' and we've lost 6,200 American fighting men and women, and we have over 50,000 wounded, and we don't know how many mentally wounded that we're going to be caring for for the rest of their lives."

President Trump announced last weekend he is withdrawing troops.

The cease-fire requires Kurdish fighters to leave the strip of the Turkey-Syria border.