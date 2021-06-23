Court restores Tennessee 1st time voter limit on mail voting

Judge Julia Smith Gibbons reasoned in part that the COVID-19 pandemic is “unlikely to pose a serious threat during the next election cycle.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal appeals court panel has reinstated a Tennessee law requiring first-time voters in the state to appear in person to vote.

A split 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel overturned a lower court’s ruling that blocked the restriction on absentee voting ahead of the 2020 general election.

Judge Julia Smith Gibbons reasoned in part that the COVID-19 pandemic is “unlikely to pose a serious threat during the next election cycle.”

In dissent, Judge Karen Nelson Moore wrote that it’s hard to tell how the pandemic will evolve over months and years.