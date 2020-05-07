COVID-19 immunity proposal flounders in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Infighting and finger-pointing among Tennessee Republicans have kept talks over adding COVID-19 liability protection at a stalemate.
Since adjourning late last month, hope is dwindling that the GOP-dominant Statehouse could come to terms and meet for a special session vote before the Aug. 6 primary election.
The business community, school systems and other groups that would have been protected have been left scratching their heads and pleading for a breakthrough.
Nearly 30 states have considered some sort of liability protection proposal since the pandemic first erupted across the country earlier this year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
