Crowds have been forming since late Sunday to get their seats for President Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' rally that will easily attract thousands to Johnson City's Freedom Hall campus.

The doors are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event which is also a campaign fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, who canceled her appearance at a forum in Chattanooga.

Air Force One is set to arrive at the Tri Cities Airport at approximately 5:35 p.m.

It's the sixth rally that President Trump has held in Tennessee and the first in the Johnson City area since he first began his race for president in June 2015, according to a release from Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

He's expected to talk about the economy and the "critical importance of protecting and expanding the GOP majorities in the House and Senate for his America First agenda", the release stated.

“With just 44 days from today until the midterm elections, President Trump looks forward to sharing the great news about the booming economy that’s delivered new jobs and bigger paychecks to Tennessee families. The President will also remind Tennesseans of the critical importance to get out and vote for Marsha Blackburn for the U.S. Senate,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Doors open at 4 p.m. You may only register up two tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.

The event asked that people do not bring signs, posters, professional cameras with detachable lens, GoPros, selfie sticks or tripods.

Johnson City Schools are closed on Monday. The district previously announced early dismissal times, but decided to cancel the school day after learning of a higher than expected attendance estimate.

Tri-Cities Aviation said there will be restricted road access around the Tri-Cities Airport between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The airport or the White House has not confirmed this information..

Drivers should expect delays/congestion on I-26, roads around the airport and the area around Freedom Hall.

