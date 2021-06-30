Curb Records, Mike Curb Foundation file lawsuit against Gov. Lee over bathroom bill

The new law will go into effect July 1 and requires business post notices if they allow anyone to use a bathroom in the building.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Curb Records and the Mike Curb Foundation have filed a lawsuit against the governor over a controversial bathroom bill.

HB1182 goes into effect on Thursday. The new law "requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity's or business's policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility."

Curb Records and the Mike Curb Foundation is arguing that the new Tennessee law sends "such a derogatory message to my employees and customers."

News4, a WBIR sister station in Nashville, provided a statement from Mike Curb, founder and chairman of Curb Records and the President of the Mike Curb Foundation:

“My grandmother Eloisa Salazar faced incredible discrimination as she grew up on the Mexico-U.S. border, and her experience shaped my family’s and my company’s values. Our foundation has been dedicated to inclusion and nondiscrimination, including for LGBT people, from day one. It is hard to believe that our LGBT community in Tennessee is being assaulted with so much harmful legislation, much of it being signed by Governor Lee, at a time when our country needs to come together more than ever before," Mike Curb, founder and Chairman of Curb Records and President of the Mike Curb Foundation.

Rep. Tim Rudd of Murfreesboro introduced the bill, and it was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee in May. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit over the bill.