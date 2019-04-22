A bill that would make Daylight Saving time the standard in Tennessee has cleared a major hurdle after state lawmakers pass the House Bill.

The bill received large support in the House, passing with 86 ayes, five nays, and five absences.

The bill passed with an amendment that requires some state departments to report that such a change would not disrupt their operations.

The bill is still awaiting a vote in the TN Senate.

►READ MORE: Forever Spring Forward? Daylight Saving bill advances in Tennessee Senate

If the bill is signed into law by the governor, it will still need to clear its most major hurtle to truly take effect: It will U.S. Congressional approval to allow Tennessee to make the change.

Because the bill adopts Daylight Saving time rather than Standard Time as the year-round standard, it violates the U.S. Uniform Time Act.

The act allows for states to stay on Standard Time year-round, but that is not the case if they wish to stay on Daylight Saving time as the standard.

For example, both Arizona and Hawaii opted to not observe Daylight Saving and did not need federal approval to do so since it was allowed in the U.S. Uniform Time Act.

So even if the Tennessee bill wins state lawmaker approval, U.S. Congress will still need to amend the U.S. Uniform Time Act to allow for the change to actually take effect.

►READ MORE: The Dept. of Transportation is in charge of time and 11 other things you didn't know about daylight saving time

Several states, including California and Florida, have successfully passed state legislation of their own to make DST the standard, but those laws are effectively in limbo as they petition Congress to amend current federal laws to authorize the year-round observance of it.

Still, such legislation has earned vocal approval from some of the nation's top leaders, including President Donald Trump.

►READ MORE: Daylight saving time starts Sunday. This bill could make it permanent