Bill eliminating disabled license plate fee for parents of non-ambulatory wheelchair users passes TN legislature

The bill, HB 0076, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, if Governor Bill Lee makes it a law.
Credit: Artinun - stock.adobe.com
Asphalt car parking lot reserved for handicapped driver in supermarket or shopping mall. Car parking space for disabled people. Wheelchair sign paint on asphalt parking area. Handicapped parking lot.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that effectively eliminates a fee for parents of non-ambulatory wheelchair users to get disabled license plates passed the Tennessee House of Representatives and Senate.

HB 0076 passed unanimously in the House and in the Senate. It would let parents or guardians of a non-ambulatory wheelchair user who does not own a car get a disabled license plate without paying a fee. The license plate would allow them to park in accessible parking spots, helping them better transport wheelchair users.

The bill also eliminates a special cultural license plate meant to distinguish "honorary consular." These are citizens from foreign countries who live and work in different communities, and who generally are not paid by their home country.

According to the German Missions in the United States website, one honorary consul is located in Tennessee. Others are listed for Denmark and France.

If Governor Bill Lee allows the bill to become law, or signs onto it, then it would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

