More than a hundred people gathered at Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville to protest the living conditions of migrant camps across the U.S.

The rally was part of a nationwide effort Friday called Lights for Liberty, which supports immigrants across the country and seeks to put pressure of lawmakers to create more humane conditions for migrants at the southern border.

NBC Washington reports about 600 vigils were held throughout the U.S. in light of growing concerns for undocumented immigrants living in cities targeted for weekend ICE raids that are expected to begin Sunday.

People at Krutch Park held a candlelight vigil, saying the event is meant to put pressure on national lawmakers to create more humane conditions.

"Make sure we are treating migrants, folks who are coming to our border in order to seek asylum, in a respectful way... to treat them in a humane way," organizer Kimberly Peterson said.

One counter-protester also attended the event in Knoxville.

