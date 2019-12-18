On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives is prepared to vote on whether to introduce two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Democrats are accusing the president of abuse of power, saying he pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election by withholding military aid. They also said the White House ordered officials to ignore subpoenas for testimony and documents from the House.

If a majority of the House votes in favor on either article, the president will be impeached. Republicans are planning for a potential Senate trial in January -- giving them the decision whether to follow through and remove the president from office.

In Tennessee, opinions on the matter are mixed. More than a hundred people gathered in downtown Knoxville on Tuesday alongside other national protests and rallies to urge House lawmakers to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

WBIR

Others in support of President Trump are echoing his sentiments -- calling the move a 'hoax' and a 'witch hunt.'

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee) called the impeachment proceedings a 'pet project' of Democrats, saying he'd rather see efforts focused on passing legislation such as the North America trade deal -- which is set for a vote on Thursday.

On the other side of the aisle, Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) said 'the facts are undisputed' that President Trump abused his powers to pursue personal interests.

On Tuesday, President Trump released a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- which described the process as an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and accused the speaker of "cheapening the importance" of impeachment.

