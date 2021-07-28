Early voting for Knoxville primary starts Wednesday

Five City Council seats are up this year for election. The primary is Aug. 31. The regular election is Nov. 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting for five Knoxville City Council races starts Wednesday.

Early voting locations for the primary: City County Building downtown; Downtown West in West Knoxville; Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points in East Knoxville; New Harvest Park in Northeast Knoxville; and Meridian Baptist Church in South Knoxville.

Downtown West typically draws the most people. Eternal Life Harvest Center is a new addition, replacing the Love Kitchen site.

Early voting continues through August 26.

Five Knoxville City Council seats are up this year. The district seats are 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6.

The primary is August 31. The general is November 2.

Council candidates are being featured on WBIR's "Inside Tennessee" public affairs program, which airs Sunday mornings. You can learn more here.

You can get more information about the upcoming election here. You can also call the Knox County Election Commission at 865-215-2480.

For the primary, district residents will vote only on the candidates in those respective races. The top two finishers will continue on to the regular election.