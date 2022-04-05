Eddie Mannis announces he will not seek reelection, plans to return to business ventures

Mannis was elected to represent District 18 in 2020. He made history as the one of the two first openly gay Tennessee legislators.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Representative Eddie Mannis (R-Knoxville) has announced that he does not intended to seek reelection.

"The recent passing of my dad has truly forced me to do a lot of soul searching. I have heard his final words, 'Follow your heart,' over and over in my head," Mannis said in a statement. "After weeks and weeks of prayer and conversations with my family and friends, I decided not to seek reelection when the 112th [General Assembly] adjourns. It has been a very difficult decision, but I must truly follow my heart."

Mannis was elected to represent District 18 in 2020. He made history as the one of the two first openly gay Tennessee legislators.

Mannis plans to return to his business ventures. He founded Prestige Cleaners in 1985.

Mannis also announced that he plans to restart HonorAir-Knoxville after a two-and-a-half-year break during the pandemic. HonorAir-Knoxville takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans from East Tennessee to Washington, D.C. for free to visit memorials built for veterans.