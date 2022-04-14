Election 2022: More than 1,100 turn out for first day of Knox County early voting

The ballot is dominated by competitive GOP primary faces. The county's general election is Aug. 4.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — About 1,100 Knox Countians cast ballots on the opening day of early voting in the local primary.

Wednesday was the first day to cast a ballot at one of the 10 locations spread across the county. Early voting continues through April 28.

The primary itself is Tuesday, May 3. The county general is Thursday, Aug. 4.

The opening day gave a glimpse of what may come this spring as Democrats and Republicans go to the polls.

Knox County races this spring are heavily Republican, with only a couple competitive Democratic primaries.

According to the Knox County Election Commission, a total of 1,180 people took part in the Republican primary; 415 took part in the Democratic primary.

Besides the 1,106 votes cast at early stations, there were 489 absentee votes submitted.

No matter which way you lean politically, you are eligible to take part in the other party's primary.

So if you really want to take part in the Knox County sheriff's race, where only two Republicans are running, then you're free to do it.

Or if you feel compelled to take part in the limited number of competitive Democratic primaries, like the ones for Knox County Board of Education District 1 or the Knox County mayor's race, then you are free to do that.

You must pick one or the other party ballot, however. It's not unusual in a primary to see Democrats in Knox County cross over to vote in the GOP races.

This is the first time county school board races have been partisan in years.

Of the 10 early voting locations, Downtown West in West Knoxville was the busiest as usual with 214 votes cast. Next up was Farragut with 163 followed by Halls with 143 and New Harvest at 142.

Have your identification ready when you go to cast an early vote.