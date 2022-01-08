Election Day 2022: Local races to watch

Thursday's ballot is a big one, covering local general races as well as state and federal primaries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Compared to a similar ballot four years ago, this year's county general and state and federal primaries are fairly quiet.

Unlike 2018, there's only one Republican running in Thursday's primary for governor -- Bill Lee -- and he's an unopposed incumbent. No U.S. Senate candidates are on the ballot. And the Knox County mayor's race lacks the novelty this year that it featured four years ago when Republican and WWE wrestler Glenn Jacobs was making his first run at the Knox County mayor's job against Democrat Linda Haney.

But there are a handful of races in the area that have attracted attention, either because of the people running or the things that they've said or been accused of doing.

Early voting ended Saturday. Polls on Thursday are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Knox County elections chief Chris Davis is guessing total turnout of about 55,000 to 60,000.

Early turnout this summer in Knox County was 31,564. If Davis is correct, then look for maybe 25,000 Knox Countians to go to their precincts to vote Thursday. They'll face a lengthy ballot.

Here is a handful of local races that could provide some intrigue -- if politics is your game.

18th District House primary: Republicans Janet Testerman, now a Knoxville councilwoman, and local party vice chair Elaine Davis are vying to replace Republican Eddie Mannis, who decided after one two-year term he was done. Mannis has given money to Testerman's campaign and she's raised thousands more dollars than Davis. Both have tried to out-do each other on who is the bigger conservative.

Davis two years ago ran and lost against Democrat Gloria Johnson for the 13th District House seat. She was aggressive in challenging Johnson then and she's been aggressive in challenging Testerman this summer.

Testerman has collected more of the traditional GOP money among donors. She's also gotten $1,000 from Mannis, records show.

District 1 Knox County school board: The Rev. John Butler, a Democrat, is running against Independents Breyauna Holloway and Reginald Jackson. It's notable that two Independents are running.

It's even more notable that the candidates have spent relatively little money. Butler has spent roughly $4,000 all of this year. He has the greatest name recognition of the three. Jackson and Holloway report spending nothing.

No Republican chose to run.

District 4 Knox County school board: Republican Will Edwards is running against Democrat Katherine Bike. This may be the most partisan of all the school board races this year. The candidates also are running in a relatively affluent district -- Sequoyah Hills, Bearden and Blue Grass, in part -- that's been competitive for Democrats and trending blue.

Edwards has spent about $44,000 and is sitting on $51,000, a lot for a school board race. Bike has spent about $17,000 this year and is sitting on about $11,500, records show.

District 7 Knox County school board: Republican Steve Triplett is squaring off against independent Dominque Oakley. Triplett survived a primary in May after acknowledging misusing private school funds in the past while in Ohio.

Oakley said she deliberately chose to run as an independent and that she has tried consciously to keep politics out of her work as an educator. She said she comes from a family of educators and is passionate about improving public schools.

Knox County Commission District 3 seat: Republican Gina Oster, who has run for several offices without success over the years, is on the ballot against Democrat Stuart Hohl. The west side district seat is open because Randy Smith is term-limited.

Oster, who has served on a couple county boards or councils, might be perceived as the favorite, but some Republicans have been lukewarm about her. And in the closing weeks of the election, a video surfaced on social media from a decade ago in which Oster as a school board candidate made comments expressing concerns about "inner city" kids getting to attend private schools because of school vouchers.

Knox County Commission At-Large Seat 11: Republican Kim Frazier and Democrat Vivian Shipe are fighting to fill the open at-large seat. Both have been heavily involved in community affairs, and both have community name recognition. Both also speak passionately about issues of substance such as mental health services and county growth.

Farragut mayor: Farragut doesn't usually get a lot of attention when it comes to elections. But the race for mayor between Bill Johns and incumbent Ron Williams has been frosty this summer.

Williams has decried the "politics of personal destruction" that's crept into Farragut elections.

Union County sheriff: Incumbent Billy Breeding is being challenged by Roger Richardson, Jeffrey Sharp and Tim "Bud" Wyrick.

Breeding faced state scrutiny in an online test cheating scandal among some deputies.

State investigators argued Breeding and his chief deputy broke the terms of a probation agreement made with the state after Union County deputies were caught cheating on state-mandated certification tests.

Last month, a state commission that certifies law officers voted against revoking Breeding's certification.

Earlier this year, a special investigator was appointed to look into whether Breeding engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a subordinate in his vehicle.