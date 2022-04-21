Election turmoil, indictments from 2014 cast shadow on Monroe Co. sheriff race

The Tennessee POST Commission said one candidate is now eligible to serve as sheriff after ruling against him 8 years ago.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST) ruled one candidate was eligible to serve as Monroe Co. Sheriff 8 years after a decision against him led a judge to remove him from the job.

Incumbent candidate Sheriff Tommy Jones requested the review of Randy White's eligibility in February. Jones said he still has doubts White is allowed to serve, even after the commission ruled.

"But at the same time, their decision is their decision," Jones said. White welcomed the ruling and said, "I'm good to go."

In 2014, White beat incumbent Sheriff Bill Bivens and took office for around a month before a judge removed him following POST's ruling, which said he did not have enough law enforcement experience to serve as sheriff.

The county appointed Jones to serve as sheriff. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2018 when he beat White with 57% of the vote.

"I still have a lot of questions about what happened in 2014," White said.

In the midst of the turmoil, federal investigators moved in. They indicted two people — Brian "Wormy" Hodge and Betty Best — who later both pleaded guilty to buying votes for White at a cost of $20 a ballot.

"I didn't know anything about anybody buying votes or any votes being bought," White said.

Now, the pair are facing off again. Jones wants another 4 years running the department and said the county is safer today than it was 8 years ago when he took office.

However, White said communication problems between the sheriff's office and the community persist.

"It’s up to the voters to make a decision if they want a change or if they want to continue with the current status in the sheriff’s department," he said.

POST said White has met the eligibility requirement and could serve as sheriff if elected.