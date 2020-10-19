1 in 7 registered TN voters have cast ballots

That's up 52 percent from the 2016 general election.

TENNESSEE, USA — In Tennessee, voter turnout is at an all-time high.

The Secretary of State's office said more than 727,000 people have already cast their ballots.

We've heard from many of you wondering about the best time to go vote.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has the answer.

"The busiest times to go or when the early voting site first opens. And then when people are getting off work and stuff by early voting, so the more that people can try and pick those non-peak times. They will typically spend less time in line," Hargett said.