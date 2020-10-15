8,128 voters cast a ballot during first day of early voting in Knox County

Officials said that a total of 13,474 votes had been cast as of Oct. 14 in Knox County, considering both absentee voters and early voters.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of early voting has come to a close in Tennessee, and workers are busy counting the ballots.

Officials said that 8,128 votes were cast in Knox County on Wednesday and that they received 5,346 absentee votes. In total, the Knox County Election Commission reported a total of 13,474 votes.

Those ballots were cast despite long lines at several polling sites across Knox County. Officials put new safety guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including poll workers wearing PPE and social distancing requirements.

Early voting locations are open between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 14 - 24. On Saturdays, they are open between 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., except for the City-County Building, Meridian Baptist and the Karns Senior Center.

Then all locations will be open between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Oct. 26 - Oct. 29, except for the three listed above. All early voting locations in Knox County are listed below:

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40

Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane

Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Dr.

Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Hwy.

Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

City-County Building, Small Assembly Room, 400 Main Street

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway

Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Highway

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Baker Center (UT Campus), 1640 Cumberland Avenue

Early Voting begins tomorrow in Knox County!



Before you go vote, take a moment to study the sample ballot and read the questions on the ballot so you can get in and out of the polling place quickly: https://t.co/R8iH3TdYds pic.twitter.com/DN5cuz3rju — Knoxvotes (@knoxvotes) October 13, 2020

Elections officials said they expect early turnout will exceed in-person voting on Election Day, which is Nov. 3. That trend has been growing the past several election cycles.