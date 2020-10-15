8,128 voters cast a ballot during first day of early voting in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of early voting has come to a close in Tennessee, and workers are busy counting the ballots.
Officials said that 8,128 votes were cast in Knox County on Wednesday and that they received 5,346 absentee votes. In total, the Knox County Election Commission reported a total of 13,474 votes.
Those ballots were cast despite long lines at several polling sites across Knox County. Officials put new safety guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including poll workers wearing PPE and social distancing requirements.
Early voting locations are open between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 14 - 24. On Saturdays, they are open between 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., except for the City-County Building, Meridian Baptist and the Karns Senior Center.
Then all locations will be open between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Oct. 26 - Oct. 29, except for the three listed above. All early voting locations in Knox County are listed below:
- Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40
- Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane
- Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Dr.
- Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Hwy.
- Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
- City-County Building, Small Assembly Room, 400 Main Street
- New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
- Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway
- Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Highway
- Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway
- Baker Center (UT Campus), 1640 Cumberland Avenue
Elections officials said they expect early turnout will exceed in-person voting on Election Day, which is Nov. 3. That trend has been growing the past several election cycles.
Voters can use a sample ballot on the Knox County Election Commission's website to prepare to cast their ballots before heading to the polls.