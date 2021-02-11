Around 5,300 voters cast ballots before final weekend of Knoxville City Council early voting

Fewer than 4% of registered voters have cast a ballot headed into the final weekend of early voting, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting is in full swing in Knoxville when voters have the chance to cast a vote for who they want to represent them on the city council.

As early voting heads into the final weekend, election officials said that 5,372 voters have cast ballots — less than 4% of the number of people registered to vote in the election. Of those votes, 678 were absentee ballots.

Early voting locations for the regular election are listed below:

City-County Building in Downtown Knoxville

Downtown West in West Knoxville

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points in East Knoxville

New Harvest Park in Northeast Knoxville

Meridian Baptist Church in South Knoxville

Knoxville Expo Center in Northwest Knoxville

On weekdays, the voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please note Meridian Baptist Church will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, and the City-County Building will not open until noon on Thursdays.

You can also vote on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the centers will be closed Sundays. On the last three days of voting (Oct. 26-28), the centers will stay open until 7 p.m.

"It's one of the opportunities that you're not going to get on Election Day," said Chris Davis, the administrator of elections. "You've got one day to vote, and you've got that 6-hour period on Saturday where you can go anywhere in Knoxville, any one of our six locations, and get a chance to cast your ballot."

Seats representing Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 are all up for reelection. Election Day is on November 2. The candidates running for each seat are listed below:

District 1

Elizabeth Murphy: Says her main issues are job creation, safer communities, and homelessness. She said she will focus on supporting crime reduction programs while providing more funding for policing. She currently works as a consultant with Stand for Tennessee, a PAC.

Tommy Smith: Says he would work to improve local economies by supporting small businesses, Black-owned businesses and providing public transportation. He also said he supported homeless-to-work programs and providing supportive housing. He also supports funding for police for improved training, community relations, violence intervention and body cameras.

District 2

Andrew Roberto: He has advocated for body cameras in the Knoxville Police Department, a social worker co-response team and expanding the Police Advisory & Review Committee. He has also advocated for permanent supportive housing to address issues related to homelessness and has worked with city leaders to expand green spaces.

Kim Smith: Says she would prioritize job creations, especially in areas with high rates of poverty. She also said she supports more community engagement for at-risk youth.

District 3

Nick Ciparro: Says he would work to prevent property tax hikes and help businesses expand in Knoxville. He also said that he would prioritize public safety.

Seema Singh: Says that she has been an intermediary for diverse constituents across the district and across Knoxville. She also sponsored a resolution to establish a fund for violence intervention and prevention meant to address community conflicts at their roots. She also worked to ensure high-speed internet access was available across the district.

District 4

Jim Klonaris: Says he will focus on attracting high-paying jobs to the area while also maintaining low taxes on Knoxville households. He also said he intends to expand local economies to increase the city's revenue. Finally, he also said he would focus on crime reduction policies.

Lauren Rider: Worked to identify missing segments of sidewalks in the city so that they could be repaired while also advocating for a co-response team between police and mental health professionals for behavioral health calls to 911. She also worked on the redevelopment of the former St. Mary's Hospital, merging city service departments in the building. She has also focused on increasing affordable housing availability and post-pandemic economic recovery.

District 6

Garrett Holt: Said he would focus on reforming criminal justice in Knoxville while increasing Knoxville's revenue by expanding local economies. He also said he would prioritize job creation and create "prosperity by eliminating an anti-jobs climate."

Gwen McKenzie: Helped lead a faith leader's initiative to help communities heal after violence while also restoring equity for Black communities. She also said she would focus on creating jobs with living wages while supporting small businesses and Black-owned businesses. She also said she would focus on building relationships with communities to establish "mutual respect and trust."