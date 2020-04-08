August 6 Election: Who's on the ballot in East Tennessee?

Here's a list of resources for your county, including sample ballots, district maps and election commission contact information.

TENNESSEE, USA — Several important local contests and state and federal primary races in East Tennessee will be decided Thursday.

Election day is August 6. Each polling location's opening time will vary between the different counties, but generally most will be open by 9 a.m. You should check with your registered polling location to find out when it will open.

Polls across the state close Thursday evening at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Central). You cannot be turned away from voting if the polls close while you are still in line to cast a ballot.

A federal or Tennessee government-issued photo ID (such as a driver's license) is required to vote per Tennessee law. However, your polling place cannot turn you away from casting a ballot even if you lack an ID. Those who are told they do not meet voting requirements for whatever reason can request a provisional ballot in order to cast a vote.

Below are sample ballots for each East Tennessee county along with links to your district's maps and contact information for your election commission should you have questions.

Blount County

Campbell County

Claiborne County

Cocke County

Cumberland County

Fentress County

Grainger County

Greene County

Hamblen County

Hancock County

Hawkins County

Jefferson County

Knox County

Loudon County

McMinn County

Meigs County

Monroe County

Morgan County

Roane County

Scott County

Sevier County