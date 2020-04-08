August 6 Election: Who's on the ballot in East Tennessee?

TENNESSEE, USA — Several important local contests and state and federal primary races in East Tennessee will be decided Thursday.
Election day is August 6. Each polling location's opening time will vary between the different counties, but generally most will be open by 9 a.m. You should check with your registered polling location to find out when it will open.
Polls across the state close Thursday evening at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Central). You cannot be turned away from voting if the polls close while you are still in line to cast a ballot.
A federal or Tennessee government-issued photo ID (such as a driver's license) is required to vote per Tennessee law. However, your polling place cannot turn you away from casting a ballot even if you lack an ID. Those who are told they do not meet voting requirements for whatever reason can request a provisional ballot in order to cast a vote.
Below are sample ballots for each East Tennessee county along with links to your district's maps and contact information for your election commission should you have questions.
Blount County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 865-273-5920
- Email: elections@blounttn.org
Campbell County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: (423) 562-9777
- Email: annayers@campbellcountygov.com
Claiborne County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- Claiborne County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 423-626-5128
- Email: claibornecounty@gmail.com
Cocke County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- Cocke County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 423-623-2042
- Email: cocke.commission@tn.gov
Cumberland County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 931-484-4919
- Email: jdavis@cumberlandcountytn.gov
Fentress County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 931-879-7162
- Email: fentress.commission@tn.gov
Grainger County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 865-828-5132
- Email: grainger.commission@tn.gov
Greene County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 423-798-1715
- Email: Greene.Commission@tn.gov
Hamblen County
- SAMPLE BALLOTS: Republican - Democrat - General
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: (423) 586-7169
- Email: jgardner@co.hamblen.tn.us
Hancock County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 423-733-4549
- Email: hancock.commission@tn.gov
Hawkins County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 423-272-8061
- Email: Hawkins.Commission@tn.gov
Jefferson County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 865-397-3440
- Email: cgibson@jeffersoncountytn.gov
Knox County
- SAMPLE BALLOTS: Republican - Democrat - General
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 865-215-2480
- Email: election.central@knoxcounty.org
Loudon County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 865-458-2560
- Email: election@loudoncounty-tn.gov
McMinn County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 423-745-0843
- Email: elections@mcminnelections.com
Meigs County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 423-334-5866
- Email: meigs.commission@tn.gov
Monroe County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 423-442-2461
- Email: Monroe.Commission@tn.gov
Morgan County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 423-346-3190
- Email: morgan.commission@tn.gov
Roane County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 865-376-3184
- Email: rcec@roaneelections.com
Scott County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 423-663-3210
- Email: Scott.Commission@tn.gov
Sevier County
- SAMPLE BALLOT
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 865-453-6985
- Email: sevierelect@yahoo.com
Union County
- SAMPLE BALLOTS: Republican - Democrat - General
- County Election Commission Website
- District Maps
- Phone: 865-992-3471
- Email: Union.Commission@tn.gov