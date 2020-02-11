Bill Hagerty & Marquita Bradshaw face off in Tennessee's U.S. Senate race

Both hope to succeed the retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander in the U. S. Senate.

Tennessee will have a new U.S. Senator after the Nov. 3 election.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty and Black activist Marquita Bradshaw are hoping to succeed retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Hagerty, a Nashville businessman and a Republican, got the endorsement of President Donald Trump, which launched him to a primary win. He has also served as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Hagerty is married and has four children.

Bradshaw is a single mother from Memphis and a Democrat. She has worked with community advocacy groups, environmental organizations and unions, including the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center, the AFL-CIO, the Sierra Club and Tennesseans for Fair Taxation. She has never held public office. She had a surprise win in the primary with a grassroots effort and little fundraising. She is the first Black woman to represent Tennessee is a U.S. Senate race.