Black organizations in Memphis push to get voters to the polls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is the last weekend to vote early in Shelby County. There will be a number of “Get out and Vote” events throughout the city, especially among Black organizations.

Friday afternoon, 100 Black Men of Memphis along with about 15 other professional organizations marched to the downtown election commission in a sign of solidarity.

“We are one of the most disenfranchised communities so we need to continue to uplift ourselves by using our right to vote,” organizer and 100 Black Men of Memphis board member Brent Hooks said.

So far, over 220,000 people have cast their ballots during this early voting period in Shelby County.

Getting millennials and minorities to the polls has been a campaign among many Black civic groups, including Black Greek-lettered organizations.

Many are wearing their sorority or fraternity colors at the polls and have made catchy videos, such as one from the Shelby County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

This year, these community and civic organizations are all making final pushes to get their communities to make their voices heard.

“We didn’t always have this right to vote, so let’s make it a party. Let’s enjoy it. Let’s make it exciting. Especially to our young people who aren’t able to vote yet. It’s exciting to see elementary school kids going to the poll and they see how much fun it is and realize the importance of it,” Vearnon Woods, President of the Memphis Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, said.