How will five people in five East Tennessee counties vote on alcohol referendums on Election Day?

Alcohol referendums are on the ballot in five East Tennessee counties for the Nov. 3, 2020, election.

In Anderson County and New Tazewell, voters approved retail package stores. Voters in Jellico and Jameston are also voting on package stores.

Blount County residents approved a consumption on the premises referendum by a 70% margin.