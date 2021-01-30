"We're going to look at it with an open mind" | State legislators propose changes to voting in Tennessee

A record number of Tennesseans cast ballots in the 2020 general election. While state leaders said it went smoothly, legislators are looking at ways to improve.

KNOX COUNTY, Tennessee — When legislators return to the state capitol on February 8, State Senator Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) said they'll be looking at possible election law changes.

"We're going to have a review of the election in Tennessee — how it went, what went well, what went wrong, what we can do better in the future," he said during a panel hosted by the League of Women Voters Knoxville/Knox County and the East Tennessee Society for Professional Journalists. "I know it's been controversial, but quite frankly, Tennessee has run elections very well."

One topic state legislators expect to discuss is the future of mail-in voting. Right now, only people who meet a limited set of criteria are eligible to cast their ballot by mail.

"We already have over two weeks of open voting during early voting, we have 14 reasons that people can get an absentee ballot," Sen. Briggs said. "Does it mean we can't do it better? We might be able to, but is it worth the controversy?"

State Representative Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) said she hopes they'll reconsider.

"I brought legislation for same-day voter registration," Rep. Johnson said. "I think that we need to do everything we can to get more folks voting."

Another proposal could allow counties to implement voting convenience centers with a supermajority of the county election commission in favor.

Sen. Briggs said that has been working out well in Rutherford County.

"You can go to any voting place on election day and have your vote counted," he said. "That is something that I think would make voting access easier."

However, critics worry it would limit access instead. For example, convenience centers in Blount County would cut Election Day voting locations in half.

"The amount of dollars that they're talking about is insignificant when you put it up against people's right, to share their opinions with their government, and that is done primarily through the voting process," Blount County Commissioner Jackie Hill said. "It's another thing that they're being asked to give up."

Other proposals could require counties to purchase or lease voting machines with optical scanners; allow people to use post-secondary identification cards in order to vote, and provide automatic restoration of voting rights to felons.