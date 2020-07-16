x
Early voting begins Friday for August 6 election

Click here for early voting locations, sample ballots, how to request absentee ballots, and more

Early voting starts Friday in East Tennessee for the upcoming 2020 Federal & State Primary and county general election.

Early voting begins on July 17 and ends on August 1. Election Day is August 6. 

Knox County

In Knox County, registered voters can cast an early ballot at one of these 10 locations:

  1. City-County Building Small Assembly Room - 400 Main Street
  2. Love Kitchen - 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue
  3. Downtown West - 1645 Downtown West Boulevard
  4. New Harvest Park - 4775 New Harvest Lane
  5. Meridian Baptist Church (South) - 6513 Chapman Highway
  6. Knoxville Expo Center (North) - 5441 Clinton Highway
  7. Farragut Town Hall - 11408 Municipal Center Drive
  8. Carter Library - 9036 Asheville Highway
  9. Halls Recreation Center - 6933 Recreation Lane
  10. Karns Senior Center - 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Most voting centers will be open for standard hours Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays. 

The City-County Building, Meridian Baptist Church, and Knoxville Expo Center will be closed on certain days. You can find their specific schedules here.

Voters will be able to cast their picks in the non-partisan local elections as well as either the Democratic or Republican Primaries. Party registration is NOT required to vote in either primary in the state of Tennessee.  You can find sample ballots below:

Sample Democratic Ballot

Sample Republican Ballot

More information from the Knox County Election Commission

Want specific information about your county, like locations and sample ballots? Find your local county election commission here.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, more people are eligible to request an absentee ballot. The last day to request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 6 election in July 30. To request an absentee ballot, click here.

It's too late to register to vote in the August election, but you still have time to register before the Presidential election in November. Click here to register online.