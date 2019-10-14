KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting in the city of Knoxville regular election starts Wednesday.

There are several races you will be voting in including the Knoxville Mayoral Race.

Eddie Mannis and Indya Kincannon will be on the ballot for mayor.

In August, Mannis finished with 36.64% of the vote, in unofficial but complete results. It was a tight race for second place, with Kincannon eventually finishing with 29.13% over Marshall Stair, who came in third with 26.98%.

Lynne Fugate and Charles F. Lomax Jr are vying for City Council at Large Seat A.

David Hayes and Janet Testerman are on the ballot for City Council at Large Seat B.

Amelia Parker and Amy Midis will be on the ballot for city council at large Seat C.

Parker was the top vote-getter with 29.85% of the vote in August. Midis came in a close second, with 29.08%, and Bob Thomas finished third with 26.35%.

Only 136 votes separated first from second place, with Parker receiving 5,273 and Midis with 5,137. Thomas received 4,654 votes, putting him behind Parker by 619 votes.

Vying for the District 5 seat, which covers North Knoxville, are Charles Al-Bawi and Charles Thomas.

At-large races are open to all city of Knoxville voters.

For the primary, only District 5 voters could take part in that race. In the regular Nov. 5 election, all city of Knoxville voters will have a chance to vote.

No matter what the results are in November, for the first time ever in Knoxville, the next city council will have a majority of women.

There are already four women on the council: Gwen McKenzie, Lauren Rider, Seema Singh and Stephanie Welch. The winner of the At-Large Seat C race will make five. There could be up to seven if the other women in the races for seats A and B win.

Looking back 20 years ago, in 1999, there were only two women on the council. This shows a rise in diversity of political leadership in Knoxville. It's also part of a national trend of a rise in women are running for office.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 16 and lasts through Thursday, Oct. 31.

You can cast your ballot at five different early voting locations: The City-County building, Downtown West, Love Kitchen, New Harvest Park, Meridian Baptist Church and the Knoxville Expo Center (Starting Monday, Oct. 21).

You can vote Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Monday, Oct. 28 through Wednesday, Oct. 30, early voting will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City-County Building will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All locations close at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.