KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday is the last day to cast your ballot early in Knoxville’s primary elections.

And it's expected to be one of the busiest for early voting, according to election officials.

Clifford Rodgers, Knoxville's administrator of elections, said there are nearly 92,000 active registered voters in the city.

But at the end of Tuesday, early voting numbers were only a little higher than 6,300 votes, although that count does not include absentee ballots.

RELATED: Early voting begins Wednesday in Knoxville's primary race

“We expect the last two days to be fairly heavy for early voting," Rodgers said. "In other words, maybe we get to 2,000 voters those days. Of course, we would like to see a lot more voters than that."

The highly-contested race for mayor of Knoxville is on the ballot, along with several other races, including at-large city council seats.

The mayoral race could be decided by the primary election-- if a candidate receives 50% of the vote plus one vote, there will not be a need for a runoff in November.

RELATED: Need to know: Knoxville's Mayoral Debate 2019

Election officials are hoping to reach 10,000 votes during the early voting period and add 10,000 more on Election Day itself.

“It's really kind of sad when I have numbers like this when so many more could vote,” Rodgers said. “These [elections] could be decided differently if more people weighed in.”

Any registered voter can cast their ballot at any early voting location, for which the hours are now extended until 7 p.m.

The City-County Building does not open for early voting until noon.

If you miss your chance to weigh in during early voting, don't worry. You can still cast your ballot on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Aug. 27.