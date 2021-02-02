Early voting begins for Knoxville regular election

For the regular race, all registered city voters can choose who will represent them in five city council districts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting for five Knoxville City Council races starts Wednesday, Oct. 13, and lasts until Thursday, Oct. 28.

Early voting locations for the regular election:

City-County Building in Downtown Knoxville

Downtown West in West Knoxville

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points in East Knoxville

New Harvest Park in Northeast Knoxville

Meridian Baptist Church in South Knoxville

Knoxville Expo Center in Northwest Knoxville

On weekdays, the voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please note Meridian Baptist Church will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, and the City-County Building will not open until noon on Thursdays.

You can also vote on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the centers will be closed Sundays. On the last three days of voting (Oct. 26-28), the centers will stay open until 7 p.m.

Downtown West typically draws the most people. Eternal Life Harvest Center is a new addition, replacing the Love Kitchen site. The Knoxville Expo Center was also added for the regular election.

Five Knoxville City Council seats are up this year. The district seats are 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6.

The regular election will be on Nov. 2.

Council candidates are being featured on WBIR's "Inside Tennessee" public affairs program, which airs Sunday mornings. You can learn more here.

You can get more information about the upcoming election here. You can also call the Knox County Election Commission at 865-215-2480.