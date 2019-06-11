KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "I heard we won!"

Indya Kincannon is Knoxville's next mayor, defeating Eddie Mannis in what has been a closely contested race. She finished with 13,291 votes, that's 52 percent of the vote. Mannis came in a close second with 47 percent of the vote, 12,069 votes.

Kincannon, a former teacher and PTA president, served on the Knox County School Board from 2004-14, with three years as chairperson.

"Our message of connecting families to opportunity and making this city’s economy work for everybody, that’s what took us. People want Knoxville to be a place where people can thrive, and that’s what I want to do as your mayor. That’s how we made this happen," she said.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero congratulated Kincannon for her victory, also thanking Mannis for the work he's done.

"Congratulations to Indya Kincannon on her victory tonight. I look forward to a smooth transition and continued forward movement for Knoxville. I want to thank Eddie Mannis for running a good campaign and for all he has done to make Knoxville a better place," Rogero said.

Kincannon most recently served as Special Programs Manager for the City of Knoxville, working for Mayor Rogero, working with non-profits and focusing on special projects like education and health initiatives.

"I'm so excited to be your next mayor," she said to her supporters at the Press Room on Broadway.

Kincannon declared victory after Mannis called her to concede.

"I’ve got some good news, I hear we won! I got a gracious call from my esteemed opponent Eddie Mannis. Shout outs to him for running a great campaign," she said to huge applause.

Kincannon said earlier in the campaign one of her main focuses if elected would be to address affordable housing and workforce development in the community.

Kincannon also said she would continue to build partnerships with nonprofits and faith-based groups in the area to address homelessness and poverty -- saying she is a "big believer in a hand-up, not a hand-down."

With just 31 percent of the votes counted, Kincannon had 52 percent of the vote, but Mannis did not wait. He spoke to supporters at his party at the Knoxville Expo Center, congratulating Kincannon on the victory.

“While this is not the outcome we were hoping for, we must respect the voters in Knoxville,” he said. "This is one of the greatest cities in the country, and I will always say that. I love it with all my heart, and I will be cheering Indya on because I want Knoxville to succeed and I know all of you do as well.”

Mannis, who grew up in Knoxville, owns Prestige Cleaners and is the founder and president of Honor Air Knoxville, which takes veterans on free trips to Washington, DC to see the memorials. He previously served as Deputy Mayor and the city’s first Chief Operating Officer under current mayor Madeline Rogero. He's also served as chair of the board of McGhee Tyson Airport Zoo Knoxville.

Kincannon will take office in December, replacing Mayor Madeline Rogero, who has served for eight years and is unable to run again because of a two-term limit.