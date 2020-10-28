Election Day drop-off: Where you need to go Nov. 3 to mail your ballot

In Knox County, the designated spot is the downtown postal branch at 501 W. Main St.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — East Tennesseans will have specific places to mail their mail-in ballots this Tuesday, Nov. 3, in order for them to count in the election.

Authorities, however, are urging voters not to wait that long. Mail it in now.

If you live in Knox County, you must leave the mail-in ballot at the Downtown Knoxville postal branch on Main Street, election authorities announced Wednesday.

Several steps must be followed, according to the announcement from administrator Chris Davis. The downtown branch at 501 W. Main St. is the designated drop-off spot.

First, the mail-in ballot must have proper postage.

Second, take it on Election Day to the post office at 501 W. Main St. Entrance to the building is on Walnut Street.

Third, the mail-in ballot must be dropped off by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 to ensure it will get delivered to the Election Commission by the close of polls.

The Knox County Election Commission is accepting mail-in ballots returned by U.S. mail, by FedEx or by United Parcel Service, aka UPS, according to Davis.

They cannot be hand-delivered by the voter to a precinct or to the Election Commission.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office, here are other locations you must take your mail-in ballot on Election Day, depending on the county you live in:

*Anderson - Clinton P.O. - 1121 N. Charles Seivers Boulevard

*Blount - Maryville P.O. - 226 Keller Lane -Maryville

*Campbell - Jacksboro P.O. - 424 Main St. - Jacksboro

*Claiborne - Tazewell P.O. - 1710 Main St. - Tazewell

*Cocke - Newport P.O. - 265 Cosby Highway - Newport

*Cumberland - Crossville P.O. - 240 Old Jamestown Highway - Crossville

*Fentress - Jamestown P.O. - 124 North Main St. - Jamestown

*Grainger - Rutledge P.O. - 7841 Rutledge Pike - Rutledge

*Hamblen - Morristown P.O. - 803 S. Cumberland Street - Morristown

*Jefferson - Dandridge P.O. - 1130 Academy Circle - Dandridge

*Loudon - Loudon P.O. - 100 Green St. - Loudon

*Monroe - Madisonville P.O. - 161 Warren St. - Madisonville

*Morgan - Wartburg P.O. - 110 N Maiden St. - Wartburg

*Roane - Kingston P.O. - 424 N. Kentucky Street - Kingston

*Scott - Huntsville P.O. - 215 Huntsville Drive - Huntsville

*Sevier - Sevierville P.O. - 711 Dolly Parton Parkway - Sevierville

*Union - Maynardville P.O. - 3009 Maynardville Highway - Maynardville