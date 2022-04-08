Election Day 2022: Two federal primary elections to watch in Tennessee

There is one Republican primary election and another Democrat primary election for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that voters may want to watch.

WASHINGTON — As voters go to the polls on Election Day, they will be deciding more than who they want to sit in their local governments. They will also be deciding who they want to be their party's nominee for federal seats in the House of Representatives.

There are two primary races with candidates competing for a chance at a seat.

In many other primary races across the state, candidates are running unopposed. For example, in Tennessee's District 2, Mark Harmon is running unopposed on the Democrat ballot and Tim Burchett is running unopposed on the Republican ballot.

U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary

The Republican primary election for U.S. House District 3 includes an incumbent. Chuck Fleischmann is trying to defend his spot as the party's nominee from Sandy Casey.

The district has around 767,000 people, according to the 2020 Census. It includes large stretches of land between Crossville and Knoxville, stretching down to Chattanooga. It also includes Oak Ridge but does not include most of Knoxville.

U.S. House District 6 Democrat Primary

Meanwhile, the Democrat primary election for U.S. House District 6 will decide who runs against the Republican nominee in November. The Republican candidate will likely be John Rose, the incumbent running unopposed in his party's primary election.

The district covers a large swath of land in most of Middle Tennessee. It includes cities like Sparta, Crossville, Smithville, Cookeville, Jamestown and Manchester. However, it specifically does not include Nashville or Murfreesboro.