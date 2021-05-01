Watch Live | Georgia U.S. Senate Election Day updates

11Alive will be providing the latest results, news and more as Georgia decides the fate of the U.S. Senate.

ATLANTA — Georgians have gone to the polls today to elect the state's two U.S. senators, a decision that will have profound implications for the next four years of American governance.

Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are trying to retain their seats against Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. These two races have captured the attention of the nation, for they will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

With at least one victory between Loeffler or Perdue, Republicans will maintain control of the upper chamber of Congress. If the two Democrats win, it will create a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tiebreaking vote.

Voting generally appeared to function without many problems across much of the state, despite one notable issue in Columbia County that forced voters to use backup paper ballots for a short period of time early this morning, and which President Trump amplified on Twitter.

According to the Secretary of State's office, beyond that things ran smoothly and wait times were minimal around the state.

The contentious atmosphere of the election has not abated, however, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirming that at least 10 counties have been impacted by Election Day threats.

(please note all times are Eastern)

10:40 p.m. | Election officials believe a large group of votes from DeKalb County will be uploaded soon.

There is a large group of votes from DeKalb Co., the early in person votes that should be uploaded soon. That will be 171k+. #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021

I tweeted this 35 minutes ago and now all the networks have figured out that DeKalb is where a lot of the vote count is still outstanding. We just got a small batch from DeKalb -- a big batch should come in the next half hour. https://t.co/wTwFXEKBuV — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 6, 2021

10:35 p.m.| 3.7M votes have been counted which is about 85% of the vote.

3.7 million votes are in, about 85% of the vote. Loeffler and Perdue have expanded their lead in the last half hour. Votes are outstanding in DeKalb County where there are about 200k votes left. Dekalb tends to trend blue. It's too early to call this race for anyone. #11alive — Natisha Lance (@NatishaLance) January 6, 2021

10:31 p.m. | Gwinnett County says the only votes that won't be counted tonight are the mailed in absentee ballots that arrived today.

9:39 p.m. | Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State's Office gave the list of counties that have finished election duties. Watch it below.

9:06 p.m. | Here is a look at the numbers between Warnock and Loeffler.



Georgia Results Update at 9:06pm

The race is tightening with 60%+ of the vote in, the Warnock Loeffler margin is now sub-1% pic.twitter.com/4c2faVKKxQ — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 6, 2021

9:05 p.m. | Here is a look at the latest numbers between Ossoff and Perdue.

Georgia Results Update at 9:04pm

The race is tightening with 60% of the vote in: pic.twitter.com/HAJq9svTUq — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 6, 2021

8:07 p.m. | Here is a look at the latest numbers.

Georgia Results Update at 8:07pm EST

Warnock 585,682 52.9%

Loeffler 520,654 47.1%



Ossoff 581,748 52.3%

Perdue 530,383 47.7%

More than 1/4 of the estimated vote is in — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 6, 2021

7:50 p.m. | 11Alive speaks to political analysts Andra Gillespie and Mike Hassinger about the Senate runoff races. Hear what they had to say below.

Election results are starting to come in for the runoff races.



7 p.m. | Georgia polls are now closed, with the exception of some locations in a few counties. When elections results start coming in, you can get the results here.

6:47 p.m. | Some Georgia polls will remain open past 7 p.m.

Gabriel Sterling, a top official with the Georgia secretary of state’s office, says one polling site in Tift County will stay open until 7:40 p.m., 40 minutes past the scheduled statewide closing time of 7 p.m. He says a location in Chatham County will stay open until 7:33 p.m. and a second location will stay open until 7:35 p.m.

About four Georgia counties are keeping polls open beyond 7pm EST because of various issues and delays. We still expect numbers to start trickling in right at 7pm as batches of vote counts are uploaded. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 5, 2021

5:55 p.m. | The Associated Press is reporting that Georgia Public Broadcasting says its reporters have been denied access to the Georgia GOP’s election night watch party. Managers for the nonprofit television and radio network expressed their disappointment in the Georgia Republican Party’s decision.

.@stphnfwlr and Georgia Public Broadcasting have been banned from an election watch party. https://t.co/lSwf6hMhsz — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 5, 2021





4:35 p.m. | The Columbia County Board of Elections said two voting precincts had a slight delay when opening this morning. They will adjust the closing times at those locations.

Precinct 065/Christ Sanctified Church, located at 136 N Belair Road, Evans, GA 30809 opened at 7:01am – resulting in it closing time of 7:01pm tonight.

Precinct 034/Grove First Baptist Church, located at 108 W. Robinson Ave, Grovetown, GA 30813 opened at 7:04am – resulting in a closing time of 7:04pm.

Officials said any voters that vote during the extended time will have to vote a Provisional Ballot.

3:45 p.m. | A Cobb County polling location in Powder Springs has been ordered to stay open until 7:10 p.m. because it did not start voting until about 7:10 this morning after there was an issue getting the machines up and running on time.

The polling location is:

George E. Ford Center

4181 Atlanta Street

Powder Springs, GA

3:40 p.m. | According to Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's office said the state is "standing here with a record turnout for a runoff."

So far, Sterling said a total of 3,093,376 votes have been cast. That includes 2,074,994 early votes and 1,018,382 absentee by mail ballots.

He also went through a few of the minor issues experienced at polling places across the state.

2:50 p.m. | 11Alive's Andy Pierrotti spoke to Jon Ossoff today:

2:35 p.m. | The Associated Press has confirmed that former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter will be unable to attend Joe Biden's inauguration, the first they'll have missed since Carter's own in 1977.

2:35 p.m. | Still minimal wait times being reported by the Secretary of State's Office. It's not yet clear if the consistent low wait times suggest turnout will not actually be all that high today.

Remember, 3 million people in Georgia had already voted before today.

As of 2:20pm, average wait times across #Georgia are just 1 minute statewide. #gapol pic.twitter.com/1j0VQEGeQm — Ari Schaffer (@arischaffer) January 5, 2021

2:25 p.m. | The Secretary of State's Office says it will be conducting a press conference to update things at 3:30 p.m.

2:15 p.m. | The GBI has confirmed to 11Alive that "10 counties were impacted" by Election Day threats, reported earlier by NBC's Blayne Alexander:

Just confirmed 10 Georgia counties are impacted by “specific threats” regarding Election Day.



GBI working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate. #GAElection https://t.co/pzZqNEwZw6 — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) January 5, 2021

1:45 p.m. | President Trump tweeted about the issue that was reported earlier in Columbia County today. It involved a programming error with the security keys for poll workers, and was resolved early this morning.

The NBC affiliate in Augusta, WRDW, reported on this matter this morning.

And this issue in Columbia Co. was resolved hours ago and our office informed the public about it in real time. The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President. https://t.co/qqGmnIqwsM — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 5, 2021

1:00 p.m. | Still not much in the way of wait times around the state:

As of 12:49pm, wait times around #Georgia average just 1 minute statewide. #gapol pic.twitter.com/N1Wl7WFWmY — Ari Schaffer (@arischaffer) January 5, 2021

12:30 p.m. | The former mayor of Alpharetta, David Belle Isle, is serving as a poll watcher in DeKalb County and tweeted that he threatened to call police because he was being made to sit too far away.

Georgia Code 21-2-408 allows for poll watchers to be allowed into the "check-in area, the computer room, the duplication area, and such other areas as the superintendent may deem necessary to the assurance of fair and honest procedures in the tabulating center," but also notes "such poll watcher shall in no way interfere with the conduct of the election, and the poll manager may make reasonable regulations to avoid such interference."

There is no clearly outlined statute for exactly how close poll watchers must be permitted to observe from. 11Alive has reached out to DeKalb for a response.

This is how far away poll watchers are made to sit in DeKalb County- after they threaten to call the police. pic.twitter.com/TcTXzNXT2n — David Belle Isle (@BelleIsle4GA) January 5, 2021

12:15 p.m. | More from the Secretary of State's Office - in general it does not appear that we're seeing any big Election Day crush at the polls.

As of 12:12pm, wait times across #Georgia average just 1 minute with no listed wait times longer than 1 hour@gasecofstate #gapol pic.twitter.com/blokIfyinl — Ari Schaffer (@arischaffer) January 5, 2021

12:10 p.m. | Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office reports a "smooth election so far this morning across Georgia."

Smooth election so far this morning across Georgia. We are at about an average of 1 minute wait times. The longest we are aware of is about 20 minutes. Get out and vote. It’s quick and easy. #gapol pic.twitter.com/4sefazgK2U — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 5, 2021

11:30 a.m. | 11Alive's Maura Sirianni has spoken with Spalding County's elections director, Marcia Ridley. She reports that the county, which saw some of the worst problems in the state on Nov. 3, has had no major issues, complaints or hold ups today.

The county says 1,500 people have voted today, and there were a little more than 11,000 early votes.

11:15 a.m. | Here's Joe Ripley with some Gwinnett County voters.

"This one sort of just hit me in the gut because I was kind of surprised by the outcome in November," one told him.

I asked Gwinnett County voters what drew them out to the polls. Here are a couple responses: #gasen #gapol #garunoff @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/W4NnMfccZG — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) January 5, 2021

10:40 a.m. | 11Alive's Jerry Carnes is at a Jon Ossoff event in Fulton County:

Jon Osoff addresses media. “Georgia voters have never had more power than they have today.” #11Alive pic.twitter.com/2ZDiDQFvcA — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) January 5, 2021

10:30 a.m. | Regarding those objections, it's worth noting that Perdue's term has expired and he is technically no longer a senator. It's highly unlikely today's results are certified by the counting of electoral votes tomorrow, so his objection is (probably) purely symbolic.

Loeffler remains a senator because the term of Johnny Isakson, whom she was appointed to replace after his retirement, is unexpired.

Perdue's term expired Sunday and a new term would not begin until 1) he wins and 2) his victory is certified. So he can object, but not within a group of current Sens. But Loeffler can because she was appointed and her term runs through 2022. #gapol https://t.co/QGJ82VWlGO — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) January 5, 2021

10:10 a.m. | Here's some info on the issue in Columbia County (Augusta suburbs) that has people voting with paper ballots. From Augusta NBC affiliate WRDW:

A viewer told News 12 that an election official notified voters in line at 7 a.m. that technicians were working on the issue, and that it was occurring throughout the county. The viewer says they were told emergency ballots would need to be used and that voters were given instructions on how to fill them out.

10:00 a.m. | The president has posted a couple tweets about the races now, one lauding Loeffler and Perdue for joining other GOP senators who will object to the Electoral College vote count tomorrow, and a second urging people to vote for the incumbent Republicans.

Georgia, get out and VOTE for two great Senators, @KLoeffler and @sendavidperdue. So important to do so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

9:50 a.m. | Here's a good refresher on when counting will start tonight, since many folks are understandably curious:

When will we start seeing Georgia runoff results? Right after 7pm ESThttps://t.co/iIm1nGQtcW pic.twitter.com/nmidAdtWTV — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 5, 2021

Expect a possible ‘red mirage’ or ‘blue mirage’ depending on which ballot counts & which counties are reported first. (We have no control over this - we get the numbers from the ‘ticker’ provided by AP & the Secretary of State)https://t.co/iIm1nGQtcW pic.twitter.com/UZYU3nRaqh — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 5, 2021

8:30 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling in the Georgia Secretary of State's Office also reports on an issue in Columbia County (Augusta suburbs):

Some issues in Columbia Co. There was a programming error on security keys for some locations scanners & pollworker cards. Voting continues on backup emergency ballots. Newly programmed keys&cards are being taken to locations via law enforcement. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 5, 2021

8:30 a.m. | We've also just gotten a response on a small situation at a voting precinct in Gwinnett County. The county spokesman, Joe Sorenson, says the issue in Peachtree Corners "has been resolved now."

"Scanner wasn’t working. Technician was sent to the location," he said.

8:25 a.m. | We're monitoring for voting issues all around metro Atlanta. Coweta County did report a slight one, but says that now "everything seems to be working fine."

From Coweta County Elections Director Jane Scoggins:

"We had issues with the card readers on some poll pads. We tested the card reader before we sent them to the polls, but this morning some did not work. They have been replaced and everything seems to be working fine."

8:05 a.m. | Here's a look from 11Alive's Joe Ripley in Gwinnett County:

First few voters trickling in once doors opened at 7 at this polling place in Lawrenceville. Hispanic turnout and newly registered voters could factor into Gwinnett County results, as county has gone progressively blue over the years #gasen #garunoff #gapol @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/ZRVlDR3o1l — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) January 5, 2021

7:30 a.m. | 11Alive's News Director Jennifer Rigby shares this photo of a line in Smyrna:

7:05 a.m. | Here's how it looked at the C.T. Martin facility in west Atlanta when polls opened a few minutes ago.

Polls are open. About two dozen people we’re waiting when the doors opened at CT Martin Rec Center in FulCo. #morningRushATL pic.twitter.com/hDhPWurWML — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) January 5, 2021

7:00 a.m. | Polls have opened in Georgia.

6:55 a.m. | Polls open in five minutes! Here's Jerry Carnes' view in Fulton County:

We’ve got about a dozen people in line at this Fulton co polling location. Polls open in just minutes! #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/umSL7tB4I0 — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) January 5, 2021

6:30 a.m. | 11Alive's Christie Diez notes that in the early voting period, we saw about 3 million votes cast. That's about 60% of the total turnout we saw in November, when there were 5 million votes in Georgia.

Statewide, more than 3 million people have voted early.

That's nearly 40% of all registered voters in GA.



In person: 2,074,879

By mail: 966,702



Source: U.S. Elections Project at the University of Floridahttps://t.co/EuZGnxvyVv https://t.co/DWwECohwql — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) January 5, 2021

6:00 a.m. | Welcome! We've made it to Election Day 2 in Georgia. Republican or Democrat, one thing we can all look forward to, at the least, is less election mail and texts/calls after today.