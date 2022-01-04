Here's what to know and how to vote in the May primaries across East Tennessee

There are primaries in Knox, Anderson, Blount counties and beyond!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting for primary elections across East Tennessee is starting soon. And on May 3, voters will officially decide who they want to run as their party's candidate. A multitude of different seats is also up for grabs in counties across the area.

Resources are available below for anyone who wants to learn more about where and how to vote in their area. The state of Tennessee also offers an online tool so residents can determine which county, state and federal districts they live in.

Knox County

Early Voting Location Schedule: A list of times when early voting locations are open for both Democratic and Republican primary elections. A full list of locations is also available below. All locations will also be open on Good Friday, April 15.

Carter Senior Center

City County Building (Small Assembly Room)

Downtown West

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points

Farragut Town Hall

Halls Recreation Center

Karns Senior Center

Knoxville Expo Center

Meridian Baptist Church

New Harvest Park

Election Schedule: A list of upcoming elections in Knox County.

Sample Ballot: Knox County has different primary election ballots for registered Democrat voters and Republican voters. They are listed below.

Candidate List: A full list of candidates running in the upcoming Knox County election.

Application for Absentee Ballot: An application for anyone who needs an absentee ballot to vote in the upcoming primary election. The deadline to accept an application is 7 days before Election Day.

This is the last update for this election - Knox County Primary - 5-3-2022. The qualifying deadline has passed.



Unless someone withdraws prior to the withdrawal deadline @ noon on 2-24-2022.https://t.co/QVerTSkp69 — Knoxvotes (@knoxvotes) February 17, 2022

Anderson County

Election Schedule: A list of upcoming dates, including the county's early voting period.

Polling Locations and Hours: Locations on where to place a ballot during the early voting period, and on Election Day.

Sample Ballot: An example of the ballot voters can expect to see when voting for their candidates.

County Voting Data: Information about the county's voters, candidates and government seats.

Blount County

Election Schedule: A list of upcoming dates, including the county's early voting period.

Early Voting Locations and Schedule: A list of locations where people can place a ballot during the county's early voting period, and the times they are open.

Sample Ballots: A list of different sample ballots, giving people an idea of what the forms will look like when they go to vote.

Cocke County

Sample Ballot: An example of a ballot that voters may see when they go to a polling location.

Early Voting Site and Hours: Cocke County has one early voting location. This link lists the times that it is open.

Absentee By-Mail Ballot Application: An application to mail in a ballot for the May primary election. The last day to request an absentee ballot is April 26.

Election Schedule: A list of important dates regarding county elections is available online.

Early Voting for the May County Primary starts next week at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at Western Plaza in Newport. Review the Sample Ballots and choose Republican Primary or Democratic Primary. pic.twitter.com/8G88iR2ra3 — Cocke Co Election Commission (@CockeCoVotes) April 8, 2022

Grainger County

Election Schedule: A list of important dates of upcoming elections in the county is available online.

Election Results: Here is where the results of the election will be posted.

Absentee Ballots: Here is some information on the requirements to request an absentee ballot in Grainger County.

Polling Locations: Here are locations where people will be able to vote on Election Day. Early voting will be held at the election office.

Cumberland County

Election Schedule: Some basic dates of the county's elections are available only. Early voting starts April 13 through April 28. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 26.

Voting Locations: A list of locations where people can cast a ballot on Election Day is available online.

Demographic Information: Information about the different voting districts in the county are available online.

Sevier County

Election Schedule: Many dates for voting in Sevier County can be found online, through the election commission's website.

Absentee Ballots: Here is the application to request an absentee ballot in the upcoming primary election.

Sample Ballot: Here is an example of the ballot voters can expect to see when voting in the primaries.

Results and Candidate Information: Most information about election results and candidates can be found on Seiver County's election commission website.

Loudon County

Election Schedule: Most of the dates and information about candidates can be found on Loudon County's election schedule.

Sample Ballot: Here is an example of the ballot voters can expect to see when voting in the primaries.

Voting Locations: Here are the locations and hours where people can cast a ballot during early voting, lasting from April 13 through April 28.

Voting Information: Here are some links to information for voters looking to cast a ballot in the primary elections.

Jefferson County

Sample Ballot: Here is an example of the ballot voters can expect to see when voting in the primaries.

Election Schedule and Voting Locations: Most of the dates and information about candidates can be found here. Locations are open 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. during the week, and from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. on April 16 and April 23 during early voting.

Absentee Ballots: Here is the application to request an absentee ballot in the upcoming primary election.

Where to Vote: The county links resources so residents can find the right voting location for them.

Hamblen County

Important Dates: Important dates for the primary election can be found on the Hamblen County Election Commission's website.

Sample Ballot: HamblenCounty has different primary election ballots for registered Democrat voters and Republican voters. They are listed below.

Voting Locations: A list of different voting locations per district is available online. A map of different commission districts is also available on the commission's website. The hours that voting locations will be open is available below:

Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.