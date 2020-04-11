History in Tennessee: First openly gay legislators elected to statehouse

Eddie Mannis and Torrey Harris have both declared victory in the November election.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time in Tennessee history, there will be a new kind of representation in Nashville.

Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) and Eddie Mannis (R-Knoxville) will be the state's first openly gay legislators.

"I will not deny it is a milestone," Mannis said Tuesday night. "To some extent that even adds a little more pressure because, you know, it’s the first time."

For equality activists, the win marks more than a milestone in a legislature which has recently passed anti-gay laws.

"To have members of the general assembly who vote on those bills from our community could change the conversation about those bills as they are debated," Chris Sanders with the Tennessee Equality Project said.

Sanders said the impact on future candidates cannot be understated.