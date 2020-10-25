'I want to get my vote in' | Scott County early turnout up significantly from 2016

Marcia Burrey was out of town on Election Day four years ago. This year, she made sure to cast her ballot early. Others are doing the same.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — In the first nine days of early voting, nearly 4,400 Scott County residents have cast ballots per the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office.

That's up nearly 78 percent from the 2,472 ballots cast during the same time frame in 2016.

"People are becoming more aware of what's going on and want to make a difference," said Ryan Bilbery, a Scott County voter. "[There's] a lot of issues going on the world.: racial tensions, discrimination, things like that ... you've got climate change going on, our economy."

Bilbery was one of the voters who showed up to early vote in Oneida on Saturday.

"It's the biggest election of my lifetime and probably in most everybody's lifetime," said Ryan Duncan, another early voter. "Regardless of who you decide to vote for, get out and vote."

In Huntsville, Marcia Burrey said she wanted to make sure her ballot counted this year. In 2016, she was out of town on Election Day and didn't vote.

"People want to share their voice," she said. "I won't be here during voting day. I'll be in Georgia. So, I want to get my vote in."

Jeffrey Bowling also cast his ballot on Saturday.

"I feel like the country's going in the right direction and I want to keep it going in the right direction," he said. "This is a very, very important election ... everybody needs to vote."

Other East Tennessee counties have seen large increases in turnout from 2016 as well.

Union County leads the state with a 90.1 percent increase through the first nine days. Blount and Cocke counties have each seen more than a 55 percent increase.

There are four days left of early voting: October 26, 27, 28 and 29. Most Knox County locations will have extended hours.