Judge Carma Dennis McGee on Aug. 2020 ballot for retaining or replacing

As Tennessee voters go to the polls this August, they are seeing this question:

Shall Carma Dennis McGee be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?

You are being asked to let her retain or job, or be replaced.

Who is Judge Carma Dennis McGee?

She was sworn in as a member of one of Tennessee’s highest courts on July 24, 2019.

The former 24th Judicial District chancellor was appointed to the Court of Appeals by Governor Bill Lee to fill the seat of former Judge Brandon Gibson, who stepped down to become a senior adviser to Governor Lee.

A graduate of the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, Judge McGee worked in private practice for 15 years before she became a chancellor. She was appointed to the 24th Judicial District Chancery Court by Governor Bill Haslam in 2014 and won election to a full term on that court later that year.

She is the fifth woman ever to sit on the Court of Appeals.

Judge McGee was one of 14 who applied to the seat on the Court of Appeals. The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments chose three of those applicants to present to the governor. Out of those three, Governor Lee selected Judge McGee. Judge McGee then had to be confirmed by the Tennessee House of Representatives and the Tennessee Senate.