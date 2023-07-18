July 31 is the final day to register to vote for the 2023 Knoxville primary election

Knoxville's primary election will be held on Aug. 29. The general election will be on Nov. 7.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four candidates, including Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, are running for mayor in this year's election. The primary election will be held on August 29.

Also on the ballot this year are three council seats and the District 5 seat, which includes Fountain City. You can find the sample ballot for the Aug. 29 primary election at this link.

Early voting in the August Primary Election will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 9. You can find a list of early voting locations on the Knox County Election Commission's website at this link.

The final deadline to register to vote in the primary election is July 31.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Last day to register to vote in the primary: Monday, July 31

Early voting period: Aug. 9 - Aug. 24

Absentee ballot request period: May 31 - Aug. 22

Primary election day: Tuesday, Aug. 29

The general, or regular, election will be on November 7.

Here's who is running in the Knoxville primary election:

Running in the mayor's race:

Indya Kincannon, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

Constance Every

R.C. Lawhorn

Jeff Talman

Running for At-Large Seat A:

Incumbent Lynne Fugate, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

Cameron Brooks

Darin Worsham

Running for At-Large Seat B, an open seat:

Debbie Helsey

R. Bentley Marlow

Running for At-Large Seat C:

Incumbent Amelia Parker, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

Matthew Best

Tim Hill

Running for District 5 seat:

Incumbent Charles Thomas, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

Running for City Judge: